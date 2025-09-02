Rio Da Yung OG Falls Asleep During Live Performance [VIDEO]

Source: Slavica / Getty

Rio Da Yung OG is trending after multiple videos surface the internet of his live ‘performance’.

The Michigan rapper was videotaped by dozens of his fans as he was visibly sleep during his performance.

Fans of Rio Da Yung OG came to the comments to defend their favorite artists, saying that Rio’s meteoric rise has taken away from his sleep, as he has been attending tons of shows and releasing new music regularly since he’s been released from prison,

“Dawg been running a bag up since he been outta jail he probably ain’t had a whole nights sleep since he been out.” itsbigusher commented.

Other social media users seen the video and found Rio being his true authentic self.

“Yall go to see a rapper who raps bout dope nd surprised when he off 70mg of OXY mid performance” parkbabyaj mentioned.

The jokesters of the community were able to make light of the situation, insinuating that Rio will be incorporating his latest performance slump into his next song.

“They snatch me up & asked me questions but I ain’t say a peep, drunk 15 pints & went on stage I almost fell asleep” justdiewinners wrote

“Next song lyrics he finna drop😂 “ I’m booked at every show till death knock the life out me ,drank so much damn lean before the show it knocked the sleep out me, ima kinda different ,hmu if you got pints I ain’t gotta limit” rudeboi_ab wrote.

Rio Da Yung OG has yet to respond to the viral video of his performance.

