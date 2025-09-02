Listen Live
Pras Michel's Sentencing For Conspiracy Postponed

Pras Michel’s Sentencing For Conspiracy Postoned For Colon Cancer Surgery

Pras Michel, known as a member of the Fugees, was found guilty in 2023 in connection to an international conspiracy case.

Published on September 2, 2025

Former Rapper Pras Michel Goes On Trial For Conspiracy Charges In Washington, D.C.

Pras Michel will now face sentencing this fall in connection with the 2023 international conspiracy matter, where he was found guilty. Pras Michel, known as a member of the Fugees and an entrepreneur, was slated to be sentenced last month, according to his publicist.

As spotted in Complex, Pras Michel, 52, had his sentencing postponed for colon cancer surgery, with the hearing set for August. Per his publicist Erica Dumas, Michel will now face sentencing in October.

“Pras was unable to attend his scheduled sentencing hearing on Friday due to emergency medical surgery to remove cancer from his colon. We wish him a complete and speedy recovery as he navigates both his legal matters and his health journey,” Dumas wrote in a statment to the outlet.

Normally communicative of her client’s maneuvers, Dumas has not previously shared Pras’ health issues with the media in any alerts.

Michel was found guilty in 2023 after he was accused of helping Chinese officials influence government officials in the United States, and the charges were conspiracy to defraud the US, witness tampering and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.

Pras Michel faces up to 20 years in prison.

Photo: Getty

Pras Michel’s Sentencing For Conspiracy Postoned For Colon Cancer Surgery  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

