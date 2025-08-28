Trump Is Using Black And Brown Cities To Build A New Plantation Economy For MAGA America

Source: Probal Rashid / Getty

One by one, their names crawl across the headlines like enemy targets in crosshairs. These cities are majority Black- and Brown, Democratic-led with Black mayors, labeled by the right as “crime-ridden” urban hellscapes.

The headlines clang together in ominous rhythm: the Pentagon is quietly “planning” to put National Guard troops on the ground in Chicago. Trump is publicly threatening to withhold federal funds from Baltimore’s collapsed Key Bridge while dangling the possibility of sending in troops. Meanwhile, rapid-fire detention deals in red states are ramping up to cage migrants faster. CNN has broadcast images of National Guard troops standing by for a crackdown in Chicago, even as D.C. is still reeling from a similar stunt. Trump promises that New York City and L.A. will follow next.

Each headline is a shard in the same mirror. These are cities that conservatives have spent decades branding as cesspools of crime and chaos whenever they need to scare white suburbs into voting red. Now they’re the backdrop for an authoritarian flex Trump’s been telegraphing for years. So, it’s no surprise to see them lined up for a spectacle of punishment. This is not a coincidence or a policy wonk’s dreary strategy; it’s a meticulously staged show of force. The choreography of authoritarian theater.

Trump is staging a dance of power meant to look like law and order but designed to provoke, humiliate, and dominate. He’s rehearsing a spectacle where Black and Brown cities become the set pieces, the soldiers become the props, and the headlines become the script. It’s not about stopping crime. It’s about baiting Black and Brown folks into rebellion so he can justify unleashing even more force, and quite frankly, justify killing us.

It’s the authoritarian playbook in motion: manufacture a crisis, flood the stage with uniforms, wait for the backlash, unleash racialized terror, and then claim victory as the strongman who tamed the “urban jungle.”

While he points cameras at “crime-ridden blue cities,” he’s quietly scaling capacity to cage people faster and longer. Deals are underway with Republican governors to spin up new or expanded migrant detention sites in places like Florida, Indiana, and Nebraska because red states are lining up to cash federal checks and deputize local cops under 287(g) to feed ICE. That’s the factory floor of this crackdown, and it runs whether the street drama makes headlines or not.

That’s the darker layer beneath the optics.

When Trump threatens D.C., Baltimore, Chicago, New York, or L.A. on camera, it’s a spectacle for his base. But when you zoom out, you see the infrastructure quietly being built in red states: detention centers, deputized sheriffs, expanded contracts for private prison companies. This isn’t just about law enforcement. It’s an economic engine.

It mirrors the old prison boom of the 1980s and ’90s, when rural white towns became dependent on prisons for jobs, contracts, and state funding. Now, Trump is rebooting the same carceral logic but dressing it up as “border security” and “urban crime control.” Red states don’t just get to wave the flag of law and order. They get the federal money, the construction contracts, the guard jobs, the economic lifeline that comes with warehousing Black and Brown bodies.

This crackdown doubles as a jobs program for MAGA America. These are carceral industries as economic development. A modern plantation economy, with detention centers instead of farming fields. And that’s the sinister genius of it: the people cheering the loudest for Trump’s war on “crime” aren’t just animated by racism, they’re being promised a paycheck that depends on locking us up.

Meanwhile, in the very cities being targeted (Baltimore, Chicago, D.C., L.A., New York), this crackdown serves another purpose: speeding up gentrification. Flood a neighborhood with troops, slap on curfews, sweep migrants into cages, criminalize resistance, and you soften the ground for developers who want “safety” for their new condos and coffee shops. But developers aren’t just bystanders. They’re part of the authoritarian coalition. Black and Brown residents become disposable. They’re either displaced or funneled into the same carceral system, feeding jobs to rural white communities.

And then there’s the meta-game: redraw the voting map while the sirens wail. Trump is openly pushing mid-decade gerrymandering, Texas first, to lock in House power before 2026, triggering a redistricting arms race that even Democrats now admit they’ll answer in California and elsewhere. Deploy troops. Juice detention. Redraw the districts. This is a holistic approach to regime maintenance.

All these cities are perfect foils in the conservative imagination: Black and Brown, immigrant-heavy, blue-run, sanctuary-leaning, and allegedly “out of control.” Never mind that the data undercuts Trump’s narrative. Chicago officials cite double-digit drops in homicides, robberies, and shootings; D.C. violent crime hit a 30-year low last year. Facts don’t matter in fear politics. Optics do.

So what’s the real play?

Provoke, then pounce. Bait Black and Brown neighborhoods into visible anger under curfews, with troops in the streets, ICE in workplaces and courts, and when people defend themselves, cite it as proof that the regime was right about cracking down on these communities. That justification then greenlights broader federalization of policing, fast-track deportations, mass arrests, and emergency powers. We’ve seen versions of this movie across the globe. The ending is always the same: obedience through exhaustion.

And the timing isn’t accidental.

Epstein files are trickling toward Capitol Hill. Even the redacted scraps are a political risk because they cut across donor classes and media darlings. Trump is trying to bury the narrative under “crime crackdowns” and “border chaos,” wrapped in the flag, so he can hand his base an enemy they can see. Distract, dominate, redraw, detain. And when the headlines about Epstein trickle out, he’ll already have a bigger story queued up, one with soldiers and sirens.

Expect rolling pilot deployments marketed as success stories. Expect choreographed standoffs with big-city mayors. Expect a fog of conflicting statements from the Pentagon and White House to keep accountability slippery. Expect a rapid expansion of detention capacity far from the cameras while governors and sheriffs brag about “partnerships.”

Watch for federal pressure campaigns to flip or bypass governors in targeted states. Watch for more curfews and “security zones” in select urban corridors. Watch also for a steady drip of propaganda about “grateful residents,” especially Black mothers and elders begging for troops. The legal fights will lag behind the facts on the ground. By the time courts catch up, the map will be redrawn, and the jail beds already paid for.

The grand message from Trump to the MAGA base will be primal: I will make enemy cities kneel. I will humiliate blue mayors and Black governors. I will control the streets, the borders, the bodies, and the narrative. And when the midterms come, your team won’t just win, we’ll rig the rules legally and dare anyone to stop us. It’s dominance politics with a ballot-box kicker that sets the stage for decades of Republican rule.

So, let’s call the thing what it is: not a war on “crime,” but a provocation strategy aimed at producing the images Trump needs: helicopters over majority-Black neighborhoods, National Guard convoys through immigrant districts, protest clips cut to look like riots. Those pictures will become ads, those ads will become fear, and that fear will become votes while the detention contracts get signed, and the congressional maps get carved.

This is kaleidoscope white supremacist politics. Turn on the tube and you’ll see the same shards of racism, austerity, militarization, propaganda rearranged into a new pattern that always points to the same result: more power for the right, less freedom for the rest of us. Put it all together, and the pattern is unmistakable. And every turn of that kaleidoscope rearranges the same shards into the same ugly picture: Black and Brown people in cages, white power in charge, and Trump smiling for the cameras.

So, what must we do to resist?

To resist what Trump is doing to Black and Brown cities, the response has to be as layered as the attack itself. Because this isn’t just about troops on the ground or scary headlines. It’s about an entire infrastructure of fear, carcerality, and economic exploitation.

First, we have to strip the lie out of the narrative every time it appears.

The right thrives on optics: tanks in D.C., soldiers in Chicago, staged press conferences in front of broken bridges. Those images are designed to lock fear into people’s nervous systems and to normalize occupation as “protection.” Our work is to flood the conversation with the receipts: the falling crime rates, the ignored white crime zones, and the fact that these cities are safer than the propaganda suggests. If the spectacle is the stage, truth must be the counter-theater.

Second, resistance has to call out the economics.

This isn’t just about “law and order,” it’s a jobs program for rural white America. Just like prisons in the ’80s and ’90s, detention centers and federal contracts are lifelines for towns hollowed out by capitalism. We need to name that this is a plantation reboot, where Black and Brown bodies are the raw material for white survival. Once you expose the money trail, you unmask the real motives and fracture the “public safety” excuse.

Third, we have to refuse the bait.

Trump’s strategy hinges on provoking uprisings he can film, then branding them as riots to justify even more force. That doesn’t mean staying silent; it means shifting tactics. Creative resistance, economic disruption, legal warfare, mutual aid, cultural counter-narratives. These are all the ways of saying “we will not kneel” without handing him the footage he craves.

Fourth, local power has to double down.

City councils, mayors, and grassroots organizations must document everything — the curfews, detentions, and abuses — and push cases into federal courts even if the wheels turn slow. Paper trails today become weapons tomorrow. Meanwhile, communities must tighten their own defense networks. Know-your-rights trainings, bail funds, protest safety infrastructure, and bring back a 21st-century version of the Black Panthers because the crackdown is designed to exhaust us into submission.

And finally, solidarity must be kaleidoscopic.

Trump is banking on divide-and-conquer: painting migrant detention as “their problem,” urban occupation as “their fault.” But it’s all one machine. If we silo ourselves, Black folks here, immigrants there, working-class back there, liberals in their lane, then we’re already halfway defeated.

The resistance has to be holistic, loud, unashamed, and united in saying: this is not about crime, it’s about control. And we won’t let him script our future as spectacle.

Dr. Stacey Patton is an award-winning journalist and author of “Spare The Kids: Why Whupping Children Won’t Save Black America” and the forthcoming “Strung Up: The Lynching of Black Children In Jim Crow America.” Read her Substack here.



