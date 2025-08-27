Listen Live
Congratulations! Baltimore’s Own Mario Set To Become A Father

Published on August 27, 2025

Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario
Source: Lexi Michelle / Radio One Digital

Singer Mario is reportedly gearing up for fatherhood. Social media photos show the artist tenderly touching his partner’s baby bump, with the couple coordinating in neutral tones, she in a gold sequin skirt and white top, and he in an off-white button-up and pants. Screenshots of the posts were shared by The Shade Room.

In one of the snaps, the Baltimore native is seen planting a gentle kiss on his partner’s pregnant belly. She captioned her post humorously, “Whoopsss…I ate too many brownies,” alongside a string of emojis, including a pregnancy icon.

Mario has previously spoken about his desire to become a parent, emphasizing the importance of being ready for the responsibilities that come with raising a child.

The 39-year-old recently released his album Glad You Came in December 2024. The 13-track project has no features but was executively produced by James Fauntleroy.

“James and I have a similar philosophy when it comes to the love of timeless music. The omnipresence of all the things that lend themselves to the writing process—our stories, our lives, what we observe and absorb,” Mario explained.

