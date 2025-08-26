Listen Live
How Berry Clark Navigates the Challenges Of Restaurant Ownership

Published on August 26, 2025

Source: Rap Attack / Rap Attack

Berry Clark, founder and owner of Proper Cuisine, is a trailblazer in the culinary world, particularly within the Black business community. In a recent interview with Rap Attack, Clark shared insights into his journey of building a successful restaurant, navigating the challenges of ownership, and addressing the impact of social media food critics.

Clark emphasized the importance of focusing on what one can control, such as delivering consistent quality and fostering strong relationships with guests. He highlighted that every meal served is an opportunity to build trust and loyalty among patrons. This philosophy has been instrumental in establishing Proper Cuisine as a reputable establishment in a competitive industry.

Addressing the influence of social media on the food industry, Clark acknowledged the power of online reviews and the role of content creators in shaping public perception. He emphasized the need for businesses to adapt and engage with their audience through digital platforms while maintaining authenticity and quality.

Owning a restaurant, Clark noted, involves more than just culinary expertise; it requires effective management of operations, inventory, and customer service. He underscored the significance of continuous learning and adaptability in overcoming the inherent challenges of the food industry.

Berry Clark’s journey with Proper Cuisine reflects the dedication, adaptability, and community focus essential for thriving in the dynamic world of restaurant ownership. His insights offer valuable lessons for both current and future entrepreneurs navigating the complexities of the food industry

Check out the full interview below:

