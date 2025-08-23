Listen Live
Tia Mowry Elevates Pajamas Into High Fashion

Tia Mowry’s Pajama Closet Is Officially Better Than Our Going-Out Wardrobe

The Sister, Sister star is redefining pajama style with luxe satin looks that are chic enough for the runway.

Published on August 23, 2025

ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals
Source: Aliah Anderson / Getty

Tia Mowry turned her bedroom into a sexy runway, and everyone is talking about it. The actress and entrepreneur recently hopped on Instagram, dancing freely in a rotation of chic pajamas that prove sleepwear deserves as much attention as your “outside clothes.”

In the reel, Tia works the camera with ease. (But anyone who follows Tia knows that she loves a good audio trend or viral social media moment).

The Sister, Sister star rocked silky sets that shimmered with every move. She gave us three satin ensemble looks that are the perfect inspiration for our closets.

Keep scrolling to see why we are obsessed.

Tia Mowry’s Loves To Rock Satin Pajamas – Just Check Out Her Instagram Page

Tia kicked things off with a color-blocked red and purple slip layered under a matching robe. The look is striking – soft yet powerful- and makes a case for adding a pop of bold color to your pajama drawer.

Then comes the black satin slip-and-robe set. Sleek, elegant, and endlessly versatile, this look embodies the soft life while still serving sophistication. It’s the perfect reminder that basics don’t have to be boring when they’re done in satin.

Her last look was a jewel-toned emerald slip, complete with a thigh-high slit. The glossy green fabric moves with her and looks great on her screen. It’s glamorous, effortless, and the kind of pajama look that turns lounging into a luxury.

What ties all of these looks together isn’t just the fabrics – it’s Tia’s energy. Yes, Sis!

She’s clearly having fun, moving with ease, and embracing a new chapter of her life in a way that feels authentic and bold. Her satin pajama looks prove that self-care and style can meet right at home.

