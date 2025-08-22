Diva’s Daily Dirt: New Music, Lil Wayne & Custody Drama

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Your girl Dominique Da Diva is back with all the tea you need to stay current in these entertainment streets! From fresh beats dropping to some serious health concerns and custody battles, we’ve got the complete rundown on what’s buzzing today.

New Music Friday Hits Different

Tonight was straight fire for music lovers! Teyana Taylor finally blessed us with her “Escape Room” album, and honey, she didn’t come to play. The visual album drops tonight on Amazon Prime at 8pm, featuring heavyweight narrations from Taraji P. Henson, Kerry Washington, Regina King, and Niecy Nash. Plus, that collaboration with Jill Scott? That’s definitely for the grown and sophisticated.

Mariah The Scientist also dropped her highly anticipated 10-track album “Heart,” while Ciara reminded us why she’s still that girl with “CeCe” – 14 fresh tracks proving Atlanta roots run deep, even for housewives. Offset came through with “Kiari,” and BigXthaPlug was repping hard for Texas until he got caught up after his Dallas release party. Dude got booked at 2am on marijuana possession and firearm charges – talk about celebrating too hard!

Prayers Up for Lil Wayne

We need to keep Lil Wayne in our thoughts right now. The rapper had to cancel his Toronto show on August 11, and sources are now confirming it was due to a seizure. This isn’t new for Wayne – he’s been open about his epilepsy struggles, with multiple hospitalizations in 2013, 2016, and 2017. The condition affects him so severely that he sometimes forgets his own lyrics on stage. At only 42, we need Little Weezy to prioritize his health and manage that stress.

Drake’s Amazon Takeover

Drake fans can now shop their favorite artist’s official merchandise through his new Amazon virtual warehouse. This marks his first major retail partnership, offering about 30 limited edition items for supporters to snag.

The judge in DDG and Halle Bailey’s custody battle made a decisive move – neither parent can post their son on social media anymore. With ongoing restraining orders and public disputes, this ruling might actually protect everyone involved, especially their child.

Diva’s Daily Dirt: New Music, Lil Wayne & Custody Drama was originally published on kysdc.com