Listen Live
Entertainment

Mariah Carey to Receive Vanguard Award at 2025 VMAs

Published on August 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Mariah Carey Headlines Brighton Pride 2025: Pride In The Park
Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Ms. Mimi is finally getting her flowers at the MTV Video Music Awards. The icon will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during this year’s show. Carey will also hit the stage for a career-spanning performance; her first VMA appearance in two decades.

RELATED: B-Side Bangers: Mariah Carey

The ceremony airs live coast-to-coast Sunday, September 7th, on CBS (a first for the VMAs), with stream casts on MTV and Paramount+. Mimi last performed on the VMA stage in 2005, and the honor comes full circle as she presented the Vanguard Award to this year’s host, LL COOL J, back in 1997.

Related Stories

With 19 No. 1 hits to her name, six No. 1 albums, five Grammys, and one of the most influential catalogs in pop and R&B, Mariah Carey is cementing her legacy alongside past Vanguard recipients like Janet Jackson, Shakira, Rihanna, Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, and Madonna. She also joins a streak of women being honored, the eighth in a row.

Carey also has a nomination out this year for Best R&B with her new single “Type Dangerous” off her upcoming 16th studio album Here for It All, dropping September 26th.

RELATED: Outkast, Mariah Carey Among 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

The 2025 VMAs are shaping up to be packed show. Lady Gaga leads with 12 nominations, followed by Bruno Mars (11), Kendrick Lamar (10), and Sabrina Carpenter (7).

Performers announced include Sabrina Carpenter, Busta Rhymes, J Balvin with DJ Snake, Ricky Martin, Alex Warren, and more. Busta will receive the first Rock the Bells Visionary Award.

Fans can vote for their favorites at vote.mtv.com through September 5th. Best New Artist voting will stay open into the live show.


SEE ALSO

Mariah Carey to Receive Vanguard Award at 2025 VMAs  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
257 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario
Entertainment

Congratulations! Baltimore’s Own Mario Set To Become A Father

Candles
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close