Starting Oct. 1, the Maryland Transit Administration will begin suspending or banning riders who harass or assault others on buses or trains, the agency announced Tuesday. The change follows a new law passed in Annapolis this year, granting the authority.

The updated Rider Code of Conduct also formally bans a range of behaviors on MTA vehicles and at stations, including smoking, theft, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Violations could lead to citations or, in more serious cases, police involvement. Assaults and harassment, including threats with a weapon, spitting, or unwanted sexual contact, may result in suspension or permanent removal from the system. Riders who are banned will be given information on how to appeal.

MTA Administrator Holly Arnold said the new policy is intended to deter crime and set clear expectations. “We don’t want that one bad experience to turn people off of transit,” Arnold said. While most rides are uneventful, Arnold added, the goal is to ensure safety across the MTA’s extensive bus and rail network.

To help enforce the policy, the agency is developing a mobile app for discreet reporting of misconduct. The MTA also has 230 sworn and unsworn police officers and partnerships with local law enforcement to assist when needed.

The shift comes amid a nationwide rise in assaults against transit operators, which have tripled since 2008, according to the Urban Institute. The MTA has seen that trend as well, though more serious assaults have declined. Agency data shows “Part 1 crimes,| including murder, rape, robbery, and serious assaults, have fallen by 56% over the last decade, with 159 reported in 2023.

Students who rely on MTA to get to Baltimore City schools have also faced violence and harassment. Arnold said the Youth Transit Council played a key role in shaping the updated code of conduct.

MTA To Ban Riders Who Harass Or Assault Others Under New Policy was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com