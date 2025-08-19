Listen Live
News

Tiffany Haddish Dunks On Trump During 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Gig

Tiffany Haddish Dunks On Trump During ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Guest Host Gig

Without saying President Donald Trump's name, Tiffany Haddish digs at the former business mogul as only she can.

Published on August 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
US-ENTERTAINMENT-COMICS-COMICCON-FESTIVAL-CARTOON-FILM
Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

Tiffany Haddish might find herself in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump soon, despite the comedian and actor never saying his name. During a guest-hosting gig, Tiffany Haddish used her comedic chops to hilariously dunk on President Trump while announcing a faux run for president.

Tiffany Haddish is serving as the guest host for Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, and her opening monologue began with her announcing her fictitious presidential run.

Related Stories

After announcing her full name and intentions, Haddish began by saying, “I’ve got all the qualifications to be president. I’m rich, I’ve been arrested a few times, and I always say crazy sh*t” to uproarious applause.

She continued, “And I have a vision for this country that will blow your mind” before Guillermo Rodriguez rolled over a “Haddish 2028” podium.

“My fellow Americans. When I’m president, all profiles on dating sites must include your credit score. If you can’t handle your business, you ain’t touching my business,” began one of Haddish’s campaign promises.

She also added, “We’ve had an actor as president, a reality host president, but now it’s time to elect a comedian. Finally, a president who’s funny on purpose, most of the time.”

Check out Tiffany Haddish on Jimmy Kimmel Live below.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Tiffany Haddish Dunks On Trump During ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Guest Host Gig  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
257 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario
Entertainment

Congratulations! Baltimore’s Own Mario Set To Become A Father

Candles
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close