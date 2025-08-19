Buy Black Tuesday [8-19-2025]
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
BeautyNTesha @ BMore Salon and Suites
Business Description: “Hair care for women, kids, and men.”
Business Website: Instagram: IG: @beautyntesh
Healthier You Coaching
Business Description: “Healthier You Coaching helps our community balance health and wellness one meal at a time.”
Business Website: https://healthieryoucoaching.com/
Jay’s Watermelonade
Business Description: “Hydrating Baltimore in a Heart-Healthy Way.”
Business Website: https://jayswatermelonade.com/
