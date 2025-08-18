Listen Live
Alleged Footage Of T-Hood Attacking Girlfriend Surfaces After Death

Footage of rapper T-Hood attacking his girlfriend, Kelsie Frost, has recently been released, following his tragic death on August 8.

Published on August 18, 2025

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Trigger Warning: This story contains descriptions of alleged domestic violence that may be disturbing to some readers.

The video, obtained by TMZ, shows Kelsie lying on a bed while T-Hood paces around the room. After a moment, he suddenly lunges at her, appearing to try to choke her. The video was reportedly taken earlier this year, but sources say this wasn’t the first time T-Hood had been violent with Kelsie.

Along with the video, photos of Kelsie with bruises and scratches, injuries she allegedly got from a separate attack in November 2024, were also shared. A friend of Kelsie’s posted another video showing a similar violent incident. These incidents seem to show a pattern of abuse, which Kelsie’s friends and family have confirmed.

The release of this footage comes just days after Kelsie’s brother, Ky Lasheed Frost, was named the sole suspect in T-Hood’s death. Ky, who is the sibling of Kelsie and the child of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost, apparently heard a violent argument between Kelsie and T-Hood the night of the shooting. Now, authorities are looking into whether T-Hood’s death could be connected to the abuse Kelsie had been facing.

This tragic situation has left many shocked and heartbroken, especially as Kelsie and her family try to deal with the emotional weight of everything that’s happened.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org for confidential support.

Alleged Footage Of T-Hood Attacking Girlfriend Surfaces After Death  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

