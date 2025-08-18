Listen Live
Denzel Washington Calls Out Sports Media

Denzel Washington blasts sports media “opinionaires” for critiques without experience. Full story now on Posted On The Corner.

Published on August 18, 2025

Trending on The Timeline Cover
Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS


Denzel Washington dropped some real talk on the state of sports media, and, as expected, he didn’t hold back.

The iconic actor coined the term “opinionaires” to describe the current wave of commentators flooding sports media. According to him, too many of these so-called experts are people who have never played the game but love criticizing those who have. “Those who can’t, talk about those who can,” Denzel remarked. “Those who haven’t [played] don’t know what they’re talking about. Period. Come get in the gym with me; let’s find out!” Now, that’s the energy we didn’t know we needed!

But Denzel didn’t stop there. He bluntly added that some people in media just need to “shut up.” Yes, Uncle Denzel said it, and honestly, we’ve all been thinking it. The Oscar-winning actor has become somewhat of an OG voice lately, keeping it real on everything from Hollywood to headlines, and now, the world of sports.

Fans are here for Denzel’s unfiltered opinions, with many hoping he’ll start a podcast to share even more of his wisdom. Could you imagine a weekly mic drop from Uncle D? The streets would be talking.

Until that happens, though, Denzel remains a voice of reason we can count on to call it as he sees it. Catch more trending takes like this on DJ Misses’ feed over at Posted On The Corner.

Trending on the Timeline: Denzel Washington Calls Out Sports Media  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

