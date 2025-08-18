Teyana Taylor Ordered To Pay Ex-Husband Iman Shumpert $70,000

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Teyana Taylor has to pay. That’s what a judge in Georgia ruled after finding that she violated the conditions of her divorce from Iman Shumpert, according to The Los Angeles Times. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in July of 2024, but they’ve had some bumps since, as each has accused the other of various issues, including ones related to their two daughters, Junie, 9, and Rue Rose, 4, and accusing each other of leaking specifics about their divorce.

Shumpert, 34, and Taylor, 35, agreed to a gag order on the details of their divorce settlement. But when its alleged details leaked online in March, it claimed that she had been awarded four homes, more than a million dollars, a Maybach worth $300,000, a $70,000 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, and a tour bus. Shumpert was also ordered to pay $8000 a month in child support.

“Let’s get this gold-digger sh-t out the way,” Taylor said on Instagram Live. “Every single car that I walked away with, I literally paid for out of my pocket. I bought my tour bus with my hard-earned money. I bought my Maybach after Iman crashed my Rolls-Royce and never replaced it. Let’s be very clear, I left with what I came with.”

The order says that Taylor violated the “prohibition against disclosure of ‘summaries, abstracts, portions and descriptions’” according to court records. She must pay $70,000 to cover Shumpert’s legal fees. She accused him of leaking the info and asked that the court pay her legal fees, but refused to provide information about her income, saying it wasn’t relevant.

In the end, the court determined that she could afford to pay the fee, based on three movies she’s booked, along with the Ryan Murphy-led series All’s Fair coming this fall.

In March, Shumpert denied leaking any information to social media platforms.

“Mr. Shumpert adamantly denies that he has provided any information to any news publication or news media,” his lawyers said in a statement to People. “Specifically, but without limitation, he denies that he leaked any information which may have served as the basis for the multiple news reports preceding the trial of this matter.”

Taylor said that the timing of the leaked documents came when she posted pictures with her rumored new love, actor Aaron Pierre, after this year’s Academy Awards ceremony. The two were first photographed together at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s A-list afterparty.

“I post my little picture at the Oscars, and it does 1.4 million views,” she said during the IG Live. “Then, the next day, all of a sudden, here come these fake divorce settlements. “That’s the part y’all don’t see. Every time I have something going on, there’s another story about this sealed divorce.”

However, the judge ruled that Taylor provided no proof that Shumpert leaked the documents.

