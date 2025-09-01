Listen Live
Register For A Chance 92Q Come To Your Games!

Friday Night Blackout: Register For A Chance To Have The Q-Crew Pull Up To Your School's Games!

Published on September 1, 2025

School’s back, and game days just got better! Register now for a chance to have the 92Q crew pull up to YOUR school this season! We’re bringing the energy and the vibes straight to your sidelines. Don’t miss it!

No purchase is necessary to enter this Promotion and this Promotion is void where prohibited.

Click here for general rules.

