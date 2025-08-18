Listen Live
Local

2025 Maryland State Fair Returns This Weekend!

Published on August 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Fireworks and Ferris Wheels at Night at The Maryland State Fair. Timonium, Maryland, United States of America
Source: Design Pics Editorial / Getty

The 2025 Maryland State Fair is just around the corner, bringing three weekends of entertainment, food, and family fun to Timonium. The fair will run August 21–24, August 28–September 1, and September 4–7.

Fairgoers can enjoy classic attractions like rides, games, food vendors, shopping, and an extensive lineup of free entertainment.

Horse Racing

Live Thoroughbred racing returns to the Grandstand for seven days: August 22–24 and August 29–September 1. Post time is set for 12:10 p.m. each race day.

Arts & Demonstrations

Mobile Glass Studio artist Nate Avery will host live glass-blowing demonstrations during the opening weekend. Visitors can catch him on Thursday, August 21, from 5–8 p.m., and Friday–Saturday, August 22–23, from 2–8 p.m.

Animal Shows

Animal lovers can look forward to several interactive performances:

Otter Show: Playful otters will take the stage every weekend, with shows on Thursdays at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Fridays through Sundays (plus Labor Day Monday) at 12 p.m., 3 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Swifty Swine Racing Pigs: A fan favorite, the pig races will run Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Fridays through Sundays (plus Labor Day Monday) at 12:30, 2:30, 4:30, 6:30, and 8 p.m.

Concert Series

The M&T Bank Concert Series will bring live music to the fairgrounds:

Friday, September 5: The Marshall Tucker Band with special guest Orianthi

Saturday, September 6: Maddox Batson, with opening acts Emma White and Ashley Anne

Concerts begin at 7 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.). General admission lawn tickets are $40 and include fair admission.

On Sunday, September 7, the fair wraps up with “Sunday Morning Tunes” featuring Grateful Dead & Phish for Kids. The show starts at 11:30 a.m. (gates open at 11 a.m.). Tickets are $25 for adults, $16 for children 11 and under, or $80 for a family 4-pack. Children 3 and older require a ticket.

With a mix of live music, animal shows, racing, and family attractions, the Maryland State Fair promises three weekends of unforgettable experiences for all ages.

SEE ALSO

2025 Maryland State Fair Returns This Weekend!  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
257 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario
Entertainment

Congratulations! Baltimore’s Own Mario Set To Become A Father

Candles
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close