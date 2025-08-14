Jermaine Dupri's Magic City Documentary Celebrates Atlanta Culture
Legendary producer Jermaine Dupri is ready to set the record straight about Atlanta’s cultural landscape. In a recent appearance on “Posted on the Corner,” the So So Def founder opened up about his highly anticipated Magic City documentary, coming to Starz.
“This is a cultural thing. This is not like a show. This is not a hip hop thing,” Dupri emphasized during the interview. The documentary celebrates Magic City’s 40th anniversary, showcasing how the legendary strip club has served as Atlanta’s unofficial cultural headquarters long before hip-hop’s biggest names made it famous.
More Than Entertainment
Magic City isn’t just about the spectacle – it’s where Atlanta’s music industry has thrived for decades. “This city inside the city has been going longer than all of us have been making music,” Dupri explained. From Dominique Wilkins to Deion Sanders, the venue has attracted everyone from athletes to entertainers, becoming Atlanta’s answer to Cheers.
The documentary aims to shift perceptions. Rather than viewing it as merely entertainment, Dupri wants audiences to understand Magic City’s role in Atlanta’s identity. “I want people to get to a point where they’re not amazed by this, because this is the culture of Atlanta.”
Soundtrack Significance
Accompanying the documentary is what Dupri calls “basically the new Jermaine Dupri album.” The all-Atlanta soundtrack features collaborations with T.I., 2 Chainz, Ludacris, Quavo, and many others – marking first-time partnerships for the veteran producer.
“This is 100% me doing something that nobody else has ever done,” Dupri noted, emphasizing his commitment to authentic Atlanta representation.
Through this project, Dupri ensures Atlanta’s cultural contributions receive proper recognition before time rewrites history. The Magic City documentary promises to be more than entertainment – it’s a preservation of Atlanta’s authentic identity.
