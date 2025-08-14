Listen Live
Movies

Jermaine Dupri's Magic City Documentary Celebrates Atlanta Culture

Jermaine Dupri’s Magic City Documentary Celebrates Atlanta Culture

Published on August 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

Jermaine Dupri Interview Graphic POTC
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Legendary producer Jermaine Dupri is ready to set the record straight about Atlanta’s cultural landscape. In a recent appearance on “Posted on the Corner,” the So So Def founder opened up about his highly anticipated Magic City documentary, coming to Starz.

“This is a cultural thing. This is not like a show. This is not a hip hop thing,” Dupri emphasized during the interview. The documentary celebrates Magic City’s 40th anniversary, showcasing how the legendary strip club has served as Atlanta’s unofficial cultural headquarters long before hip-hop’s biggest names made it famous.

TRENDING STORIES:

Breaking Barriers: Trap Queens on Redemption & Rap

Turk Opens Up About Joseph, Hot Boys Legacy, and Overcoming Adversity

Kirko Bangz Drops Gems on Growth, Authenticity, and “Choose Self”

More Than Entertainment

Related Stories

Magic City isn’t just about the spectacle – it’s where Atlanta’s music industry has thrived for decades. “This city inside the city has been going longer than all of us have been making music,” Dupri explained. From Dominique Wilkins to Deion Sanders, the venue has attracted everyone from athletes to entertainers, becoming Atlanta’s answer to Cheers.

The documentary aims to shift perceptions. Rather than viewing it as merely entertainment, Dupri wants audiences to understand Magic City’s role in Atlanta’s identity. “I want people to get to a point where they’re not amazed by this, because this is the culture of Atlanta.”


Soundtrack Significance

Accompanying the documentary is what Dupri calls “basically the new Jermaine Dupri album.” The all-Atlanta soundtrack features collaborations with T.I., 2 Chainz, Ludacris, Quavo, and many others – marking first-time partnerships for the veteran producer.

“This is 100% me doing something that nobody else has ever done,” Dupri noted, emphasizing his commitment to authentic Atlanta representation.

Through this project, Dupri ensures Atlanta’s cultural contributions receive proper recognition before time rewrites history. The Magic City documentary promises to be more than entertainment – it’s a preservation of Atlanta’s authentic identity.

READ MORE STORIES:

SEE ALSO

Jermaine Dupri’s Magic City Documentary Celebrates Atlanta Culture  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
257 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario
Entertainment

Congratulations! Baltimore’s Own Mario Set To Become A Father

Candles
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

Baltimore City Hall
222 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close