Listen Live
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

Published on August 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Source: IOneDigital / creative services

WELCOME BACK TO SCHOOL, BALTIMORE!

REGISTER BELOW FOR A CHANCE TO HAVE THE QSMS PULL UP ON YOU AT YOUR SCHOOL THIS SCHOOL YEAR!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore, Maryland metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older as of the commencement of the Promotion Period. The “92Q Back To School Tour” promotion ends on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Subject to Official Rules.

92q Back to School Tour 2025 by ronebaltimore

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
257 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario
Entertainment

Congratulations! Baltimore’s Own Mario Set To Become A Father

Candles
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close