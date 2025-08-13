Get Unfiltered: I Don't Know Who Needs To Hear This But...

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Get Unfiltered: Advice You Didn’t Know You Needed

Sometimes, the most unexpected advice hits the hardest. This unfiltered recap dives into raw and hilarious truths about everyday life. Strap in—these gems might just change your perspective.

1. Towels and Clothes Don’t Mix.

First off, someone needed us to know—don’t wash towels with your clothes. Seriously, who’s out here doing that? Towels are different beasts entirely, and throwing them in with your jeans and tees? A no-no. Take notes.

2. Change Your Underwear, Daily.

Yes, this had to be said. Change. Your. Underwear. Every. Day. Turning them inside out or skipping fresh ones? Somebody call fashion police—this is reckless behavior, and we won’t stand for it.

3. Read Between the Lines in Relationships.

Pay attention to this one. If he only answers his phone in the car or disappears after sunset, girl, he’s married. Red flags aplenty, so don’t ignore the signs. Save the heartbreak and move on.

4. Share Your Own Wisdom!

These revelations were just the surface of some funny yet brutally honest truths. There’s always a lesson to share. Got a gem of advice or a rule to live by? Pass it on—because someone might need to hear it today.

Sometimes life’s rules are unspoken, but when they’re said, they hit differently. Whether it’s tackling laundry etiquette, hygiene musts, or decoding sketchy behavior, the golden nuggets of truth shared here will have you laughing, nodding along, or completely rethinking habits.

Stay connected and keep it real. Who knows what life hack or truth bomb is coming next?

