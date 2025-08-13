Listen Live
Lifestyle

Get Unfiltered: I Don't Know Who Needs To Hear This But...

Get Unfiltered: I Don’t Know Who Needs To Hear This But…

Laundry rules, daily hygiene, and relationship red flags—get these hilarious unfiltered truths that might just change your day.

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Get Unfiltered Graphic
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital


Get Unfiltered: Advice You Didn’t Know You Needed

Sometimes, the most unexpected advice hits the hardest. This unfiltered recap dives into raw and hilarious truths about everyday life. Strap in—these gems might just change your perspective.

1. Towels and Clothes Don’t Mix.

First off, someone needed us to know—don’t wash towels with your clothes. Seriously, who’s out here doing that? Towels are different beasts entirely, and throwing them in with your jeans and tees? A no-no. Take notes.

2. Change Your Underwear, Daily.

Related Stories

Yes, this had to be said. Change. Your. Underwear. Every. Day. Turning them inside out or skipping fresh ones? Somebody call fashion police—this is reckless behavior, and we won’t stand for it.

3. Read Between the Lines in Relationships.

Pay attention to this one. If he only answers his phone in the car or disappears after sunset, girl, he’s married. Red flags aplenty, so don’t ignore the signs. Save the heartbreak and move on.

4. Share Your Own Wisdom!

These revelations were just the surface of some funny yet brutally honest truths. There’s always a lesson to share. Got a gem of advice or a rule to live by? Pass it on—because someone might need to hear it today.

Sometimes life’s rules are unspoken, but when they’re said, they hit differently. Whether it’s tackling laundry etiquette, hygiene musts, or decoding sketchy behavior, the golden nuggets of truth shared here will have you laughing, nodding along, or completely rethinking habits.

Stay connected and keep it real. Who knows what life hack or truth bomb is coming next?

SEE ALSO

Get Unfiltered: I Don’t Know Who Needs To Hear This But…  was originally published on kysdc.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
257 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario
Entertainment

Congratulations! Baltimore’s Own Mario Set To Become A Father

Candles
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

Baltimore City Hall
222 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close