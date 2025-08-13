Jagged Edge Unveils 11th Album Trilogy and Line Dance Remix

Source: Radio One / Urban One

Kyle from the legendary R&B quartet Jagged Edge dropped by The Urban 1 Summit, and dropped some exciting news that will have fans buzzing. The group’s 11th album, “All Original Parts,” isn’t just another release—it’s the beginning of an ambitious trilogy that promises to redefine their sound while honoring their roots.

“We’re doing Volume One, then Volume Two, then Volume Three,” Kyle explained with infectious enthusiasm. “So if you got the first one, get ready for albums 12 and 13.” This strategic approach shows Jagged Edge’s commitment to delivering substantial content for their loyal fanbase.







The real game-changer? Their new single “Just Might Get It” features a remix with a line dance—making them the first R&B group to achieve this milestone. “I did the research,” Kyle proudly shared, before demonstrating the moves: “Slide to the right, slide to the left, front, back, roll the dice, bow.”

The collaboration with legendary producer JD brought fresh energy to the project. “JD’s a genius,” Kyle emphasized. “He wanted something clubby, something fun.” While line dancing presented challenges for the group, Kyle’s motorcycle club background gave him an edge. “That’s all we did in the club,” he laughed.

The remix represents more than musical evolution—it’s cultural bridging. As Kyle explained, “Let the dance describe the song.” This innovative approach connects traditional Southern line dancing culture with contemporary R&B, creating something entirely new yet familiar.

For fans wondering about the creative process, Kyle offered insight into their remix philosophy: “The song is the husband, and the remix is the wife—they complement each other.”

“All Original Parts” promises to be essential listening for R&B enthusiasts who appreciate both innovation and authenticity. With Jagged Edge’s signature harmonies meeting line dance culture, this trilogy launch positions the group at the forefront of R&B’s evolution.

