Trump announces Kennedy Center honorees

Published on August 13, 2025

President Trump Makes An Announcement At The Kennedy Center
Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

President Donald Trump has announced his five recipients of the annual Kennedy Center Honors Wednesday.

Trump announces George Strait, Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford, Gloria Gaynor, and KISS as Kennedy Center honorees

Trump shared his personal endearment for each of the honorees, including memories of seeing Crawford on Broadway and admiring Stallone’s appearance in the “Rambo” film series.

Watch the full announcement below!

Trump announces Kennedy Center honorees

