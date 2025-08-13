Listen Live
Maryland Faces Heavy Rain, Flood Watch Wednesday Evening

Maryland Braces For Heavy Rain And Potential Flash Flooding Wednesday Evening

Published on August 13, 2025

Flash Food Warning Generic
Source: R1 / R1

Central and Southern Maryland are expecting bursts of heavy rain Wednesday evening, raising concerns for flash flooding.

A flood watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for parts of Maryland, including Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Cecil, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s counties, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office Baltimore/Washington.

Thunderstorms are expected to begin around 2 p.m. and continue into the evening. Some areas could see up to four inches of rain, with flash flooding possible in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Cecil, Charles, Calvert, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s counties.

Wednesday’s rainfall comes after a wet July that included severe storms, flooding, and power outages. More flooding and heavy rain occurred later in the month, culminating in flash flooding that submerged vehicles and tragically resulted in the death of a teen in Carroll County.

NWS meteorologist Anna Stuck reported that July brought 5.75 inches of rain, above the typical 4.8 inches for the month. While August has been relatively dry, with 1.65 inches below normal rainfall, Wednesday’s storms will help balance conditions. After Thursday, the NWS predicts mostly clear skies and sunny weather.

Maryland Braces For Heavy Rain And Potential Flash Flooding Wednesday Evening  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

