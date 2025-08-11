Swiping Labubu: $7K in Dolls Stolen From California Toy Store
A smash-and-grab at a toy store east of Los Angeles left its shelves dry this week with the thieves taking off with thousands of dollars in rare collectibles.
The LA County Sheriff’s Department says the burglary happened early Wednesday morning at a shop in La Puente, about 18 miles from downtown Los Angeles. Surveillance video shows a group of people in hoodies and masks breaking in, rummaging through merchandise, and carrying boxes out. Investigators say the suspects used a stolen Toyota Tacoma to haul away the dolls before ditching the truck nearby.
RELATED: 5 Ways To Accessorize Your Handbags – That Aren’t Labubus
The haul is valued at about $7,000 and consisted entirely of Labubu dolls: the quirky, sharp-toothed characters created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung. Over the past decade, the figures have gained a cult following among collectors and fashionistas worldwide.
Toy vendor One Stop Shop lost its entire Labubu inventory in the heist. The shop posted on Instagram that the suspects also trashed parts of the store. “We are still in shock,” the business wrote, asking the public for help identifying the burglars.
The Sheriff’s Department says the case remains under investigation.
- Virgo’s Groove: Happy Birthday Beyoncé!
- Trump Says He’ll Send National Guard To Baltimore
- Cardi B Beats $24 Million Lawsuit Filed by Security Guard
- Cardi B Victorious As Assault Lawsuit Dismissed By Jury
- Trending on the Timeline: NBA YoungBoy Gives Back: $50,000 Donation Kicks Off Dallas Tour
- Drake Denies Going Under The Knife For Six-Pack Surgery
- Netflix Unveils Dark First Look At ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’
- Trump Announces Rudy Giuliani Will Receive Presidential Medal Of Freedom…Because Of Course He Will
- Meet Kendall Rae Johnson: America’s Youngest USDA-Certified Farmer
- Solange Shouts Out Beyoncé For Trusting Her To Pen This Iconic Track
Swiping Labubu: $7K in Dolls Stolen From California Toy Store was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30
-
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025
-
Shoppers Food to Close Four Maryland Stores in October
-
Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Ranked No. 1 Among City High Schools
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School
-
17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital