Listen Live
Local

Former Baltimore County Youth Pastor Faces Sexual Abuse Charges

Former Baltimore County Youth Pastor Accused Of Sexually Abusing Six Victims

Published on August 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Gavel and handcuffs on wooden table
Source: baona / Getty

A former youth pastor at a Baltimore County church has been charged with sexually abusing six individuals between 2006 and 2010.

Thomas Pinkerton Jr., 52, is facing 24 charges, including six counts of sexual abuse of a minor, according to Baltimore County Police. At the time of the alleged abuse, Pinkerton was serving at Central Christian Church in Rossville.

He was arrested on July 16 in Winder, Georgia, where he currently resides, and was extradited to Maryland on Wednesday. Pinkerton is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

“These are just accusations,” said his attorney, Justin Hollimon. “Mr. Pinkerton is confident that once the case is heard by a jury, he will be found not guilty.”

The investigation, which began in October, involves six men who told police the abuse happened while they were minors in Maryland. One additional man reported that abuse occurred in Georgia.

At the time, Pinkerton was in his mid-30s and had recently joined the church. Victims told investigators that he quickly became popular among youth, describing him as a spiritual father figure. Police allege that Pinkerton favored a select group of boys, often inviting them to his multi-level townhouse in the Honeygo area. The reported abuse included unwanted touching and massages at his home.

Central Christian Church released a statement saying Pinkerton served on staff over 15 years ago and has not been affiliated with the church since leaving to start his own ministry.

“This news is deeply heartbreaking,” said Lead Pastor Larry Kirk. “There is absolutely no place for abuse—ever—in the church.”

The church added that it has offered counseling services and is cooperating fully with law enforcement.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Pinkerton is scheduled for a bail review hearing Thursday in Baltimore County District Court.

SEE ALSO

Former Baltimore County Youth Pastor Accused Of Sexually Abusing Six Victims  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
257 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario
Entertainment

Congratulations! Baltimore’s Own Mario Set To Become A Father

Candles
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

Baltimore City Hall
222 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close