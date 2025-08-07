Former Baltimore County Youth Pastor Accused Of Sexually Abusing Six Victims

Source: baona / Getty

A former youth pastor at a Baltimore County church has been charged with sexually abusing six individuals between 2006 and 2010.

Thomas Pinkerton Jr., 52, is facing 24 charges, including six counts of sexual abuse of a minor, according to Baltimore County Police. At the time of the alleged abuse, Pinkerton was serving at Central Christian Church in Rossville.

He was arrested on July 16 in Winder, Georgia, where he currently resides, and was extradited to Maryland on Wednesday. Pinkerton is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

“These are just accusations,” said his attorney, Justin Hollimon. “Mr. Pinkerton is confident that once the case is heard by a jury, he will be found not guilty.”

The investigation, which began in October, involves six men who told police the abuse happened while they were minors in Maryland. One additional man reported that abuse occurred in Georgia.

At the time, Pinkerton was in his mid-30s and had recently joined the church. Victims told investigators that he quickly became popular among youth, describing him as a spiritual father figure. Police allege that Pinkerton favored a select group of boys, often inviting them to his multi-level townhouse in the Honeygo area. The reported abuse included unwanted touching and massages at his home.

Central Christian Church released a statement saying Pinkerton served on staff over 15 years ago and has not been affiliated with the church since leaving to start his own ministry.

“This news is deeply heartbreaking,” said Lead Pastor Larry Kirk. “There is absolutely no place for abuse—ever—in the church.”

The church added that it has offered counseling services and is cooperating fully with law enforcement.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Pinkerton is scheduled for a bail review hearing Thursday in Baltimore County District Court.

Former Baltimore County Youth Pastor Accused Of Sexually Abusing Six Victims was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com