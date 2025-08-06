NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Lives On Despite CPB Closure

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Fans of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series can breathe a sigh of relief! Despite the announced closure of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), Tiny Desk is here to stay—though it’ll need your support to continue thriving.

Bobby Carter, producer of the beloved NPR series, recently took to Instagram to dispel rumors about Tiny Desk’s future. News of CPB’s shutdown caused widespread concern, with fans fearing the program’s demise. Carter assured audiences that Tiny Desk isn’t going anywhere for now but emphasized the importance of public support to keep the series alive.

For decades, CPB has been a critical source of funding for public media, distributing federal funds to PBS and NPR stations across the country. However, following a drastic $1 billion funding cut by Congress, CPB has announced it will be winding down operations. This development has highlighted the growing financial strain on public media and the increasing importance of viewer and listener contributions.

Carter encouraged fans to step up and donate to public media if they can. “Tiny Desk needs your help,” he announced, adding that contributions are key to ensuring the series continues to bring unforgettable performances from both emerging and established artists. Tiny Desk has long been celebrated for amplifying diverse voices and fostering a unique cultural space for music lovers around the globe.

The program has become a staple in many lives, with fans revisiting standout episodes like Juvenile’s crowd-pleasing session or intimate storytelling moments from rising indie stars. Even as public media funding faces uncertainty, Tiny Desk remains committed to providing these extraordinary musical experiences.

Want to help? Consider donating to NPR or other public media organizations to ensure the longevity of programs like Tiny Desk. Learn more about how you can contribute by visiting NPR online.





