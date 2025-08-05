Listen Live
G Herbo Goes Legit On Rap Attack’s For The Record

Published on August 5, 2025

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

G Herbo, known for his unfiltered storytelling and lyrical depth, recently opened up about his life, inspirations, and upcoming music. His story is one of resilience, rising above hardship to build a future rooted in purpose and legacy.

A self-proclaimed student of hip-hop, Herbo draws inspiration from rap heavyweights like Lil Wayne and Meek Mill. He credits Wayne for his creativity in reinventing beats and Meek for motivating young artists to think bigger. These lessons have fueled Herbo’s versatility and confidence, helping him deliver standout collaborations with Benny the Butcher, Nicki Minaj, and others.

Check out his official Went Legit ‘For The Record’ below:

