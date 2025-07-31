Ciara Becomes One Of First Granted Benin Citizenship

Michael Tran / AFP

Ciara has officially become a citizen of the Republic of Benin! Ciara has now become one of the first high profile Americans to receive citizenship through the West African nation’s new My Afro Origins initiative. When asked about the new citizenship.

The ceremony took place in Cotonou, Benin’s cultural capital, where Ciara was honored in front of government officials. Benin’s administration described the naturalization as more than symbolic—it was “a gesture of the soul,” a powerful acknowledgment of a shared past and a step toward healing a fractured history.

With this initiative, Benin isn’t just offering passports—it’s reclaiming stories. For Ciara and others, it’s a chance to turn the pain of history into pride, reconnecting generations through legacy, culture, and identity.