2025 National Night Out Events in Baltimore
National Night Out is officially here! This is an annual event held across the United States that aims to promote police and community partnerships, as well neighborhood gathering.
A number of events are being held across Baltimore on Aug. 5.
Central District
Chase House Apartments
11:00 AM-3:00 PM
1037 Cathedral St, Baltimore, MD 21201
Fell’s Point Resident Association
6:30 PM – 8:00 PM
Thames Street Park, Thames St and S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21231
The Mr. Mack Lewis Foundation
4:00 PM-8:00 PM
913 North Bond Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
UM Midtown Campus
5:00 PM-8:00 PM
800 Linden Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201
Operation PULSE/Rebuild Johnston Square
5:00 PM-8:00 PM
1300 Block of Wilcox Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Roca
3:00 PM-7:00 PM
Parking Lot, Waxter Center, 1000 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Upper Fell’s Point Improvement Association
6:30 PM-8:30 PM
300 block of S Chapel St, Baltimore, MD 21231
Eastern District
Belair-Edison Community Association
6:00 PM-8:30 PM
The Brehms Lane Playground, 3500 Shannon Drive, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East Community Association / The New South Clifton Park Community Association
4:00 PM-9:00 PM
1600 Rutland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21213
Coldstream Homestead Montebello
Time TBD
Abbotston Elementary School (1300 Gorsuch Ave.), Baltimore, MD 21218
Darley Park
2:00 PM-8:00 PM
Councilwoman Rita R. Church Community Center, 2101 Saint Lo Dr, Baltimore, MD 21213
Phi Beta Sigma
4:00 PM-8:00 PM
2863 Greenmount Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218
The We Empower Leadership Foundation
11:00 AM-6:00 PM
2101 St Lo Dr, Baltimore, MD 21213
Northeastern District
Baltimore School Police
6:00 PM-9:00 PM
Furley Elementary School, 5001 Sinclair Ln, Baltimore, MD 21206
GEDCO @ Stadium Place
5:30 PM-8:00 PM
1010 E 33rd St, Baltimore, MD 21218
Lake Walker Community Association
6:00 PM-10:00 PM
Intersection of Cedarcroft Rd and Yorkshire Drive, Baltimore, MD 21212
Stonewood Pentwood Winston Improvement Assoc.
4:00 PM-7:00 PM
The Triangle @ Stonewood Rd and Winston Ave., Baltimore, MD 21239
Woodbourne Heights Community Association and Glen Oaks Community Association
5:00 PM-7:00 PM
Alameda Marketplace, 5600 The Alameda, Baltimore, MD 21239
Northern District
Baltimore Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
4:00 PM-7:00 PM
2501 Springhill Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Charles Village Civic Association
6:00 PM-8:00 PM
Wyman Park Dell, Upper Level, 29th and North Charles Streets, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldspring Newtown Community Association
5:30 PM-8:00 PM
4800 Tamarind Road, Baltimore, MD 21209
Homeland Association
5:00 PM-7:00 PM
Homeland Lake, 5300 Springlake Way, Baltimore, MD 21212
Oakenshawe
6:00 PM-8:00 PM
354 E University Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21218
Y of Central Maryland and Baltimore City Public Schools
4:00 PM-7:00 PM
1300 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211
Northwestern District
Alpha Zeta Chapter-Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
5:00 PM-8:00 PM
4501 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21215
Ashburton Area Association
6:00 PM-9:00 PM
3501 Ellamont Road, Baltimore, MD 21215
Fallstaff Improvement Association, Inc.
5:00 PM-8:30 PM
3801 Fallstaff Rd, Baltimore, MD 21215
Hill Top Community
6:00 PM-8:00PM
Lukewood Dr, Baltimore, MD 21207
UM Rehabilitation & Orthopedic Institute (UMROI)
6:00 PM-8:00 PM
2200 Kernan Drive, Baltimore, MD 21207
WE OUR US
4:00 PM-8:00 PM
5011 Arbutus Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215
WWFF-BOC Community Association
3:00 PM-6:00 PM
3004 Chelsea Terrace, Baltimore, MD 21216
Southeastern District
Bibleway Missionary Baptist Church
6:00 PM-8:00 PM
2423 E. Biddle St, Baltimore, MD 21213
Butchers Hill Association
6:00 PM-8:00 PM
Castle Street Park, 2021 E. Fairmount St., Baltimore, MD 21224
Highlandtown Community Association
6:00 PM-8:00 PM
Conkling Street Garden, 25 S Conkling Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
McElderry Park Community Association
6:00 PM-9:00 PM
611 N Montford Ave, Baltimore, MD 21205
Southern District
Ascension St. Agnes Hospital
5:00 PM-8:00 PM
900 S Caton Ave, Baltimore, MD, 21229
Cherry Hill Community Coalition
6:00 PM-8:00 PM
Cherry Hill Town Center, 600 Cherry Hill Road, Baltimore, MD 21225
Lakeland Community Association Partnership, Inc.
4:00 PM-8:30 PM
2926 Hollins Ferry Rd, Baltimore, MD 21230
Westport Community Economic Development Corporation
6:00 PM-8:00 PM
2230 Annapolis Rd, Baltimore, MD, 21230
Southwestern District
Allendale Community Association, Inc.
5:00 PM-8:30 PM
3600 W. Mulberry St., Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington Community Association
5:00 PM-8:00 PM
200 S Collins Ave, Baltimore, MD 21229
Kensington Improvement Association
5:30 PM
Kensington Rd and Dorchester Rd, Baltimore, MD 21229
Mount Clare Community Council
4:00 PM-7:00 PM
Traci Atkins Park, 437 S Stricker St, Baltimore, MD 21223
Uplands Apartments
1:00 PM-3:00 PM
4520 Scarlet Oak Lane, Baltimore, MD 21229
University of Maryland, Baltimore Police and Public Safety National Night Out
5:00 PM -8:00 PM
873 W. Baltimore Street, Parking Lot at Baltimore St. and Poppleton, Baltimore, MD 21223
*free gun lock distribution event
Western District
Baltimore Police Western District
4:00 PM-8:00 PM
1034 N Mount St, Baltimore, MD 21217
Laburt Mosher Neighborhood Association
7:00 PM-10:00 PM
Rayner Ave and Lafayette St, Baltimore, MD 21226
Madison Park Improvement Association
6:30 PM-8:30PM
Madison Ave & Robert St, Baltimore, MD 21217
Mayor’s Office of Older Adult Affairs & Advocacy
11:00 AM-1:30 PM
Gethsemane Baptist Church, 2520 Francis St, Baltimore, MD 21217
Midtown Edmondson Ave Improvement Association
5:00 PM-8:00 PM
2114 Edmondson Ave, Baltimore, MD 21223
Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of MD
4:00 PM-8:00 PM
1301 McCulloh Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
No Boundaries Coalition
5:00 PM-8:00 PM
514 Islamic Way, Baltimore, MD 21217
The Community Builders
4:00 PM-7:00 PM
