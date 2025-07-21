Listen Live
Sports

Top 10 Ravens Players to Watch at 2025 Training Camp Kickoff

10 Ravens Players To Watch As Training Camp Kicks Off

Published on July 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
2025 NFL Draft - Previews
Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Ravens training camp is here at last, veterans report Tuesday, with the first practice set for Wednesday. Storylines abound, from the kicker battle between Tyler Loop and John Hoyland to how Baltimore unleashes its loaded secondary, via BaltimoreRavens.com.

Here are 10 players to watch closely over the next few weeks.

WR DeAndre Hopkins

Baltimore’s biggest offseason acquisition joins an already explosive offense. If Hopkins dominates in practice against the Ravens’ vaunted secondary, it’ll be a strong sign he can help take this team to the next level.

CB Jaire Alexander

Related Stories

An elite corner when healthy, Alexander has played just seven games each of the past two seasons. A full, healthy camp could ease concerns about his durability over 17 games.

QB Lamar Jackson

Jackson won’t play in preseason games, making camp and joint practices his key reps before Week 1. Can he build on his MVP-caliber 2024 season? Camp will set the tone for Year 3 under Todd Monken.

OLB Mike Green

The rookie sack leader in college wants to prove he can be an immediate NFL pass-rushing threat. His performance in pads may dictate whether the Ravens add a veteran edge presence.

RB Keaton Mitchell

Returning from a 2023 knee injury, Mitchell’s blazing speed makes him a home-run threat on offense and special teams. A strong camp could earn him more carries and return opportunities.

CB Nate Wiggins

After bulking up 10 pounds without losing his speed, Wiggins aims to force more turnovers and establish himself as one of the league’s premier corners in Year 2.

OLB Adisa Isaac

Injuries limited Isaac as a rookie, but he could earn a regular role in the pass-rush rotation. If Isaac and Green emerge, they could form a fearsome group with Odafe Oweh and Kyle Van Noy.

Safeties Sanoussi Kane & Beau Brade

Competing to be the No. 3 safety, Kane and Brade could see bigger roles with Ar’Darius Washington out. Either one might be called on if Kyle Hamilton or Malaki Starks misses time.

RT Roger Rosengarten

Rosengarten will again face T.J. Watt twice a year after Watt’s extension. The young tackle improved steadily as a rookie; continued growth in 2025 is crucial to keeping Jackson upright.

ILB Trenton Simpson

Simpson’s first year as a starter fell short of expectations. With rookie Teddye Buchanan pushing for snaps, Simpson needs a strong camp to solidify his role in the middle of the defense.

SEE ALSO

10 Ravens Players To Watch As Training Camp Kicks Off  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Shoppers Food In Maryland
Local

Shoppers Food to Close Four Maryland Stores in October

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

Baltimore City Hall
222 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario
Entertainment

Congratulations! Baltimore’s Own Mario Set To Become A Father

Local

Three People Found Dead Inside Catonsville Home, Police Say

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close