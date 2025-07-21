10 Ravens Players To Watch As Training Camp Kicks Off

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Ravens training camp is here at last, veterans report Tuesday, with the first practice set for Wednesday. Storylines abound, from the kicker battle between Tyler Loop and John Hoyland to how Baltimore unleashes its loaded secondary, via BaltimoreRavens.com.

Here are 10 players to watch closely over the next few weeks.

WR DeAndre Hopkins

Baltimore’s biggest offseason acquisition joins an already explosive offense. If Hopkins dominates in practice against the Ravens’ vaunted secondary, it’ll be a strong sign he can help take this team to the next level.

CB Jaire Alexander

An elite corner when healthy, Alexander has played just seven games each of the past two seasons. A full, healthy camp could ease concerns about his durability over 17 games.

QB Lamar Jackson

Jackson won’t play in preseason games, making camp and joint practices his key reps before Week 1. Can he build on his MVP-caliber 2024 season? Camp will set the tone for Year 3 under Todd Monken.

OLB Mike Green

The rookie sack leader in college wants to prove he can be an immediate NFL pass-rushing threat. His performance in pads may dictate whether the Ravens add a veteran edge presence.

RB Keaton Mitchell

Returning from a 2023 knee injury, Mitchell’s blazing speed makes him a home-run threat on offense and special teams. A strong camp could earn him more carries and return opportunities.

CB Nate Wiggins

After bulking up 10 pounds without losing his speed, Wiggins aims to force more turnovers and establish himself as one of the league’s premier corners in Year 2.

OLB Adisa Isaac

Injuries limited Isaac as a rookie, but he could earn a regular role in the pass-rush rotation. If Isaac and Green emerge, they could form a fearsome group with Odafe Oweh and Kyle Van Noy.

Safeties Sanoussi Kane & Beau Brade

Competing to be the No. 3 safety, Kane and Brade could see bigger roles with Ar’Darius Washington out. Either one might be called on if Kyle Hamilton or Malaki Starks misses time.

RT Roger Rosengarten

Rosengarten will again face T.J. Watt twice a year after Watt’s extension. The young tackle improved steadily as a rookie; continued growth in 2025 is crucial to keeping Jackson upright.

ILB Trenton Simpson

Simpson’s first year as a starter fell short of expectations. With rookie Teddye Buchanan pushing for snaps, Simpson needs a strong camp to solidify his role in the middle of the defense.

