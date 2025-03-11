Ravens free agency tracker: Departures continue with reserve lineman Josh Jones
With the start of the NFL’s “legal tampering” period, free agency is back in full swing. The Ravens, already an offseason Super Bowl favorite for next season, have business to take care of. They just don’t have much spending power.
“We don’t have a lot of [salary] cap room,” general manager Eric DeCosta said at the NFL scouting combine last month. “We’re not a team that’s going to make a lot of splashes, generally speaking.”
this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Ravens free agency tracker: Departures continue with reserve lineman Josh Jones
Ravens free agency tracker: Departures continue with reserve lineman Josh Jones was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
