After late-season turnaround, Ravens will host Steelers in playoff opener Saturday night
The Ravens’ biggest game of the season just got a little bigger.
The third-seeded Ravens (12-5) will host the sixth-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) in their playoff opener Saturday night, the AFC North rivals’ third meeting this season. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. and be broadcast on Prime Video, the streaming service’s first-ever playoff game.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: After late-season turnaround, Ravens will host Steelers in playoff opener Saturday night
After late-season turnaround, Ravens will host Steelers in playoff opener Saturday night was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30
-
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025
-
Shoppers Food to Close Four Maryland Stores in October
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School
-
17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital
-
Congratulations! Baltimore’s Own Mario Set To Become A Father