Listen Live
Local

After late-season turnaround, Ravens will host Steelers in playoff opener Saturday night

Published on January 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

The Ravens’ biggest game of the season just got a little bigger.

The third-seeded Ravens (12-5) will host the sixth-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) in their playoff opener Saturday night, the AFC North rivals’ third meeting this season. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. and be broadcast on Prime Video, the streaming service’s first-ever playoff game.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: After late-season turnaround, Ravens will host Steelers in playoff opener Saturday night

 

SEE ALSO

After late-season turnaround, Ravens will host Steelers in playoff opener Saturday night  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Local

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Shoppers Food In Maryland
Local

Shoppers Food to Close Four Maryland Stores in October

Rolling Ray
166 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close