As another record falls, Lamar Jackson’s MVP credentials — and the Ravens — look hard to beat

HOUSTON — If the run seemed ceremonial, it’s because the record seemed inevitable, too. The NFL’s all-time rushing mark for a quarterback had become a matter of when, not if, years ago for Lamar Jackson, which meant there was no fanfare inside NRG Stadium when, midway through the third quarter early Wednesday evening, he scrambled for 6 more yards in a career that now has an unprecedented 6,110.

In the afterglow of the Ravens’ comprehensive 31-2 win over the AFC South champion Houston Texans, Jackson’s long-expected leapfrogging of record-holder Michael Vick was merely a historic Christmas Day footnote. But Jackson’s dual-threat supremacy has become the foundation on which two compelling cases continue to be built: Do you really want to face these Ravens (11-5) in the playoffs? And can you really find a player in this NFL season more valuable than Jackson?

