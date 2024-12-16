‘Perfect opportunity’: Ravens trounce Giants instead of beating themselves
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The idea came to Broderick Washington last Sunday. The veteran defensive lineman was in the Ravens’ locker room, contemplating his four-plus seasons in Baltimore, enjoying the final hours of a long-awaited bye, when a speech started to come to mind.
As a captain for the Ravens’ game Sunday against the New York Giants, Washington would have a captive audience at Wednesday’s practice. Soft-spoken and thoughtful, Washington was an unlikely candidate for a rah-rah speech. But, as he started to address his teammates, a few friends cheered him on. Washington would later call it a “perfect opportunity” for his sermon.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: ‘Perfect opportunity’: Ravens trounce Giants instead of beating themselves
