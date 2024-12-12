What will shape the Ravens’ playoff push? Lamar Jackson’s accuracy, fixing a few flaws and takeaways.
The most consequential question of this Ravens regular season — Can they win the AFC North? — won’t be answered until Week 16, at the earliest.
That’s when the Pittsburgh Steelers come to Baltimore for a rematch of the division’s top two teams. A Ravens win, and their chances of repeating as champions live on. A loss, and the team’s hopes of a top-four playoff seed in the AFC are over.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: What will shape the Ravens’ playoff push? Lamar Jackson’s accuracy, fixing a few flaws and takeaways.
