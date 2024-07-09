Baltimore County Will Activate 5 New Speed Cameras Starting On July 11th

Get ready for some new speed cameras! The Baltimore County Police Department is set to activate five new speed cameras on July 11th. The cameras will be in the following school zones,
- Cromwell Valley Elementary School, 900 block of Providence Rd
- Lyons Mill Elementary School, 4300 block of Owings Mills Blvd
- Franklin High School, 100 block of Franklin Blvd
- Pretty Boy Elementary School, 19800 block of Middletown Rd
- Redeemer Classical Christian School, 6400 block of Mount Vista Rd
For the first 30 days of the activation, motorists exceeding the speed limit by 12 mph or more will receive warnings rather than citations.
