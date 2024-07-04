Listen Live
News

Kendrick Lamar Releases Official Video for ‘Not Like Us’

The highly-anticipated video racked up nearly one million views less than an hour after its release

Published on July 4, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Kendrick Lamar

Source: Not Like Us / Kendrick Lamar

Welp, after teases and rumblings, the official video for “Not Like Us,” considered by most the be the nail in the coffin track that cemented as Kendrick Lamar the champion in his high-profile beef with Drake, has finally arrived.

RELATED: Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Home

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar’s Catalog Streaming Numbers Rise As Drake’s Drops

Clocking in at just under six-minutes, the visuals are pretty much everything you’d expect from a K. Dot diss record turned summer anthem: You’ve got the black-and-white shots, symbolic images that will soon become think-piece bait on your favorite social platforms and of course, rows and rows of Cali Kids losing their mind to what may very well be the biggest rap record of 2024.

Check out the official video for Kendrick’s summer smash, “Not Like Us,” below.

Kendrick Lamar Releases Official Video for ‘Not Like Us’  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
reality star KeKe Jabbar from 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' 61 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

10 items
Entertainment

Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

4th of July fireworks in Inner Harbor, Baltimore, USA
Local

List: Fourth Of July Fireworks In The Greater Baltimore Region

34 items
Entertainment

The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards

Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour - New York 10 items
Entertainment

10 Chris Brown Hits To Get You Ready For His Baltimore Tour Stop!

Celebrity

Keith Lee Speaks, Defends Taraji P. Henson After 2024 BET Awards Flub

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close