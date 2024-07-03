Large Cargo Ship Loses Engine Power After Leaving Port of Baltimore

Another large cargo ship lost engine power while attempting to leave the Port of Baltimore on Monday morning. The ship that is similar in size to the Dali, the vessel that crashed into the Key Bridge in March, was able to regain power and return to the port on its own.
According to port officials,
The ship received repairs in Baltimore and less than 18 hours later, the U.S. Coast Guard cleared the ship for departure. It left Monday evening and sailed under the Chesapeake Bay Bridge near Annapolis around 8 p.m., for New York.
