Listen Live
News

Diddy Dropped By Law Firm Upon Lady Gaga’s Request, Allegedly

Which has represented him for the last two decades.

Published on July 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Diddy The Love Album

Source: Bad Boy Records / Bad Boy

Diddy has yet another legal issue to deal with. It is alleged that a law firm has stopped representing him at the request of Lady Gaga.

As spotted on News Nation Now, the media mogul has had another door close on him. Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks has formally dismissed him as a client. While this is not the first business to sever ties with the Bad Boy Entertainment founder, an unidentified source tells the website that this decision was made at the behest of Lady Gaga. If the firm refused she threatened to walk. “Lady Gaga said she was leaving if they didn’t drop Diddy. And she’s too big to lose,” their insider claims.

Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks has represented Diddy for almost two decades. Over the years the “I’ll Be Missing You” MC built a personal relationship with co-founder Allen Grubman as News Nation Now states the two would hang out on the weekend while at the Hamptons. According to their website, GSM&S has represented the likes of LeBron James, Robert Dinero, U2, Bette Midler and Elton John.

Recently, Diddy has kept an even lower profile with the removal of all of his content on his verified Instagram feed. Additionally, all of his professional ties on his IMBD page have also been scrubbed and only lists Combs Global with one employee. Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks have yet to respond for comment.

Diddy Dropped By Law Firm Upon Lady Gaga’s Request, Allegedly  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
10 items
Entertainment

Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

34 items
Entertainment

The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards

Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour - New York 10 items
Entertainment

10 Chris Brown Hits To Get You Ready For His Baltimore Tour Stop!

Celebrity

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Reportedly Reach A Divorce Settlement 

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

Black Marijuana Leaf icon
Local

New Program Helps Individuals With Marijuana Convictions Land Jobs In Cannabis Industry

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close