Listen Live
Local

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [7-2-2024]

Published on July 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Baltimore Perfect Touch Cleaning Service

Business Description: “There’s No Job Too Big Or Too Small for us to handle.”

Business Website: https://baltimore-perfect-touch-cleaning-service.ueniweb.com/

Ego Organic Vodka

Business Description: “How big is your Ego???”

Business Website: https://www.egovodka.com/

Cakes In The City

Business Description: “Cakes In The City (where you taste the love in every bite)”

Business Website: https://cakesinthecity.co/

 

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [7-2-2024]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Celebrity

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Reportedly Reach A Divorce Settlement 

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

10 items
Entertainment

Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

34 items
Entertainment

The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards

Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour - New York 10 items
Entertainment

10 Chris Brown Hits To Get You Ready For His Baltimore Tour Stop!

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
Local

More Than 45,000 Marylanders Unable To Register Cars Due To EZ Pass Toll Flags

10 items
News

Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close