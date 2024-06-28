Tati Miyake-Mugler And Brooklyn Miyake-Mugler Talk ‘House On Fire,’ And Commanding The Ballroom Scene

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Iconic House Of Miyake-Mulger is a top force within the Ballroom scene. Known for their precision, performance, and perfect faces, the Muglers embody their “porcelain” manta. And when it comes to leaving it all on the floor, they battle down to the last dip. WOW Presents Plus peels back the veil on the Grand Prize-winning house in a juicy and engaging reality TV show House On Fire starring: overall Father Yusef (who is also Rihanna’s hairstylist), Father Exotic, Tati Miyake-Mugler, Lolita Mikaye-Mugler, Brooklyn Miyake-Mugler, and other top Ballroom talent on the rise.

House On Fire, currently on episode five, brings the best elements of the Ballroom scene to your screen. The World Of Wonder production captures Lolita Miyake-Mugler being deemed legendary, Tati Miyake-Mugler’s highly anticipated return, Brooklyn Miyake-Mugler’s life-altering decision, AJ’s messy antics and Father Yusef in all his shady splendor. It also covers the bright talents of Chanel Miyake-Mugler, Exotic Miyake-Mugler, Leyna Bloom, and Roz Miyake-Mugler. Most importantly, House On Fire proves your chosen family can be as close as blood.

I caught up with Tati and Brooklyn, who dished on House On Fire, the Ballroom scene, and the House Of Mugler.

Tati Miyake-Mugler

Tati Miyake-Mugler left my jaw agape when I watched her grand prize-winning performance on HBO’s now-canceled Legendary. Tati came alive in the competition-sealing “spins and dips” category on the grand finale. Even season two host Megan Thee Stallion was gagged as she scooted towards the stage for a closer view of the unfolding greatness. Style architect and top judge Law Roach yelled from the judging panel, “That’s a motherf*cking battle!” No truer words have been spoken. Though it was three years ago, that legendary moment lives rent-free in my head.

Tati Mugler had been putting in work on the Ballroom scene long before that, as documented in the 2019 VICE series Becoming A Ballroom Legend. “Anybody can win, but I’m coming to carry,” she told the cameras.

House On Fire captures Tati’s return to the scene as her most evolved self. The femme queen was made for TV and it shows through her witty sense of humor in confessionals when she expresses her disdain for her roommate Roz’s blonde bob. But underneath her unlockable appearance, it’s clear Tati struggles with her confidence sometimes.

In one episode, she missed walking in the fashion category because she wasn’t comfortable yet. “At that time I was finding my footing in Ballroom again because I hadn’t walked the ball in quite a while.” While she admits Ballroom “gives you thick skin,” she was understandably hesitant. “I had just had surgery and I was fearful of performing and stepping into a new category.”

The fear wouldn’t last long. A few episodes later, she makes her big return to Ballroom via the Kiki scene walking as a member of The House Of Juicy Couture.

Recently, she vogued in the team femme queen performance (her partner was Barbie) at the 2024 NYC Latex Ball, which was celebrating 35 years. Tati’s return was a celebration for a queen coming into town. She received her rightful praise as the up-and-coming mother of The House Of Miyake Mugler. She looked refreshed, snatched, and ready to receive her flowers. Tati is no stranger to the cameras. It’s divine timing for her return to TV as well.

“I think the show encapsulates a lot of the aspects of being in the house. In Ballroom period, you can see that there’s a lot of talent, there’s a lot of creativity, there’s a lot of shade, there’s a lot of drama. But at the same time, we also find time to hash things out and come back as a family. Because it’s chosen family, it’s a stronger connection because these are the people who we found. And these are the people that we’ve bonded with over the years.”

As a well-respected performer on the Ballroom scene, Tati is also like a mentor to her castmate Chanel and Ballroom sister Brooklyn. The sisterhood is rich between them. A standout moment in House On Fire is when Tati and Chanel throw Brooklyn a transition party, which Leyna Bloom also attends.

During our talk, Tati gushed over her sisterhood with her fellow femme queen Chanel. “She was one of the first people that reached out when I first joined the house. Ever since then, we cultivated a strong sisterhood. So that’s my girl.”

As for what’s next, Tati said she’s in a “transitional phase” in her life while welcoming new blessings through a move to LA, perhaps. “I’m thinking about moving to LA and kind of like cemented myself in that.” She hinted at an upcoming business endeavor, but she didn’t want to jinx it.

“I have this fear of saying stuff and it doesn’t come to fruition once it’s in the universe. I like to let things happen and grow and bloom.”

Touché

Brooklyn Miyake-Mugler

Brooklyn Miyake-Mugler cemented her name in Ballroom in a short time. The explosive young performer was deemed “the future of Ballroom” by the legendary Leiomy Maldonado and if you’ve ever seen her hit one of her gravity-defying dips, splits, or other vogue-inspired acrobatic trick, you know she cannot be contained. Brooklyn is like a little sister, full of potential, talent, and rawness that sometimes has to be reeled in, respectfully.

Brooklyn was 15 when she walked her first ball. “The house of Juicy Couture just poured into me so much as a human being,” she explains with a palpable smile.

During our conversation, Brooklyn told me a story about the time her biological mother tricked her into moving to Oklahoma. When she found out her mother had no intentions of them going back, she snuck back to New York while her mother was at work without even so much as locking the door. “I was like, I’m so sorry but ‘no, you’re carrying it. I’m not staying here,” she said with a laugh. She returned to her chosen family and continued on with her Ballroom career. “If it wasn’t for the House of Juicy Couture, I would not be on this call today, honey. Okay.”

Juicy helped Brooklyn not only harness her skills but also taught her discipline. “When I joined Ballroom, I was a ghetto little boy, from the hood,” she joked. She described herself as “outspoken” with a careless attitude. But that wouldn’t fly in Ballroom when talking to the elders. She learned not everything needed to be said. And carries an old gem from her biological father that reminds her to approach life with an open mind.

“He was like, you can learn from a billionaire and you can also learn from a crackhead.” Interesting advice, but according to Brooklyn it opened her mind up to become the woman she is today.

She’s also the first to remind you she is a work in progress, so she isn’t afraid to speak her mind as we see on House On Fire. There’s a few scenes when Father Yusef and Father Exotic, respectively and lovingly, get her together.

Ultimately, Brooklyn always knew she was gifted but she also worked hard at her skills. “I knew I was talented. I knew I could dance, but for me, it was more of this is something that I love to do. I’m not even trying to be the best, I just wanna keep doing it. There would be days when we would have rehearsal and I would be the only one in rehearsal and I would be in there by myself. I would just be voguing down to a beat.”

Brooklyn is exploring modeling these days. With her svelt frame, gift of gab, and theatrics, she has a sure path to greatness. But it took some convincing. Brooklyn recently began seeing appreciating her “model realness.”

“I don’t think I look like the average woman. So I feel like my realness is like, I’m a model.” She continued, “That works for me because models have such unique looks. models are slim, they’re slender. Some of them have like super strong bone structures. So it’s like, that works for me.”

Coming up, we can catch Brooklyn throwing her own Ball! “I am throwing a ball in September so I’m just trying to remove maneuver through that. The show is out now. I have a couple of bookings. Look forward to seeing me in the media more and more.

Watch House On Fire, every Tuesday on Wow Presents +.

