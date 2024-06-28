Things Got Heated As Trump and Biden Debated About… Golf

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Trump and Biden took to the debate stage last night to go head-to-head over some of our countries biggest issues and… Golf.

During the first US presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the two presidential candidates went on a tangent and started arguing about who was a more skilled golfer.

Trump was talking about how he recently took cognitive tests and how he takes physical exams every year. He then boasted about his recent club golf victories as a testament to his good health.

“I just won two championships, not even senior,” Trump said. “Two regular club championships. To do that, you have to be quite smart and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way. And I do it. He couldn’t do it, he can’t even hit a ball 50 yards,” Trump said about Biden.

Biden got on the mic and clapped back.

“Look I’d be happy to have a driving contest with him. I’ll remind you I got my handicap when I was vice president down to a six,” President Joe Biden said. Trump laughed and shook his head.

“By the way, I’ve told you before I’m happy to play golf with you if you carry your own bag. Think you can do it?” Biden continued.

“That’s the biggest lie that he’s a six handicap, of all,” Trump said, adding “yup.”

“I was a eight handicap—eight …” Biden continued.

“I’ve seen your swing, I know how you swing,” Trump said.

Biden: I have a six handicap in golf. Trump: No you don’t. I have seen your swing.#PresidentalDebate pic.twitter.com/Y7Sytt9NZM — SleeperGolf (@SleeperGolf) June 28, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For those who may not be familiar with a golf handicap, it is a number that represents a golfer’s score based on previous rounds and a compilation of scores from numerous rounds.

The lower your handicap is to zero, the better golfer you are. If you’re handicap is a zero, that means you are a scratch golfer, which means you roughly shoot around par (72) every time. Biden claiming he was recently a 6-handicap as a vice president means he would be better than most amateur golfers on the course. It is the number of strokes a player is expected to score above par, meaning Biden regularly shot in the high 70s or low 80s. Do you buy it? Kendall & Casey weighed in:

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {

setTimeout(function () {

var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];

s.async = true;

s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;

el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);

}, 1000)

});

The post Things Got Heated As Trump and Biden Debated About… Golf appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Things Got Heated As Trump and Biden Debated About… Golf was originally published on wibc.com