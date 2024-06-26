Listen Live
Entertainment

Bobbi Storm Gives Is A Crash Course on Detroit + Talks Music at Stone Soul 2024

Published on June 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Bobbi Storm

Source: Stone Soul 2024 / Radio One

Waddup Doe! Big shotout to Bobbi Storm for rocking the crowd at Stone Soul 2024. Backstage we caught up with her for an update on music, life and more.

RELATED: Our Favorite Moments at Stone Soul 2024

RELATED: Juvenile Announces New Hot Boys Album at Stone Soul Festival

RELATED: Trina Reveals Her Favorite Albums, Talks New Gen of Female Rappers and More!

Check out the convo below.

Bobbi Storm Gives Is A Crash Course on Detroit + Talks Music at Stone Soul 2024  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Celebrity

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Reportedly Reach A Divorce Settlement 

10 items
News

Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Entertainment

G Herbo and Angel Reese Spotted Together

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
Local

More Than 45,000 Marylanders Unable To Register Cars Due To EZ Pass Toll Flags

10 items
News

Julio Foolio Shot & Killed At Florida Hotel After Reportedly Dropping His Location

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

Enjoy a panoramic view of the skyline. The sun rises in the morning sky with colorful clouds. and beautiful cloud patterns In the soft light of the morning
Local

Beat The Heat: How To Keep Cool As Temperatures Climb

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close