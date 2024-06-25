Tia Mowry Shows Off Her C-Walk To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘They Not Like Us’

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry is full of surprises. Just when we thought we couldn’t love the actress and twin sister more, she pops out on our timeline and shows us she has some fancy footwork to match her fun and flirty style. Tia Mowry posted a video dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s culture-shifting They Not Like Us in the gym. She captioned the cute clip, “POV: Me every time this song comes on in the gym.”

Tia Mowry Dancing To Kendrick Lamar

While rocking corn rows, Tia Mowry showed off her sturdy c-walk in a grey gym set. Incorporating dumbbells into the dance routine, Tia smiles as she lives her best life on the gram. The beloved personality has kept her fans updated on her dating life via social media. Tia filed for divorce from her ex-husband Cory Hardrict in April 2023 and entered the dating pool, which also admitted is tainted with urine.

In our June 2023 cover story, Tia opened up about her decision to walk away from her marriage after 14 years. Following the death of her grandmother, Tia sought therapy where she began to evolve.

“That woke me up. I asked myself, ‘Tia, are you happy?’ And I said, I truly need to find my peace and my happiness. That’s when I went to therapy,” she says. “I just started to begin to blossom, evolve, learn and grow. That was like the aha moment. The pivotal moment where I was like, you know what? It’s time to really start living your truth.”

Despite a complicated dating life, Tia hasn’t stopped living in her truth and happiness looks good on her.

