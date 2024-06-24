Jonathan Majors Tearfully Accepted Perseverance Award At 4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Jonathan Majors still has a harrowing road to redemption in the eyes of some, but part of that upward swing of the arc occurred this past weekend. At the 4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, Jonathan Majors tearfully accepted the Perseverance Award while thanking a host of people during his trials.

As seen in The Hollywood Reporter, Jonathan Majors, 34, was honored at the 4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. Hollywood Unlocked is the platform founded by media personality Jason Lee. The Impact Awards, also founded by Lee, was hosted this year by Tiffany Haddish and held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. this past Friday (June 21).

Majors was there to receive the Perseverance Award, which an Impact Awards press statement says was to recognize “an individual who has shown that no matter what adversity they face, they will continue to aspire to inspire.”

Taking to the podium, Majors, who attended the event with his romantic partner, Meagan Good, was rendered emotional as he spoke.

“I reckon folks want to know about the last year,” Jonathan Majors began at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on Friday, where he was honored with the Perseverance Award, before beginning a tear-filled, 17-minute long speech about his much-publicized trial and misdemeanor conviction for domestic assault in April.

“As a Black man in the criminal justice system, I felt anger, I felt sadness, hurt, surprise. When they snatched me up out of my apartment in handcuffs, I didn’t feel like all that,” the actor said, gesturing to the screen that had just played a highlight reel of his onscreen performances. “I didn’t feel like Jonathan Majors, Mr. Creed, Mr. Kang; I felt like a little scared, weak boy, despite the support and evidence that was in my favor, I knew shit was bad. And it was bad because of who I was and what I am. This is what happens to Black people all too often.”

