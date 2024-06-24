Listen Live
Meet Kysre Gondrezick, The Best Dressed Player In The WNBA

She got game and style.

Published on June 24, 2024

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks

Source: Meg Oliphant / Getty

When you thought the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) couldn’t get any spicier, the stylish Kysre Gondrezick struted in. Gondrezick is a phenomenal basketball player and a fashion beast off the court. From Vintage Chanel to Mugler, the Chicago Sky shooting guard is schooling the girls with her chic threads, and according to our thorough assessment of her outfits, she is the style MVP.

Off-the-court attire for women’s basketball players was as simple as joggers and a t-shirt or hoodie. But in this era of fashion, the lady hoopers are redefining style. They step into the arenas as athletes and fashion icons draped in designer threads that could easily be mistaken for runway looks. Gondrezick, along with Angel Reese and a few other WNBA players, is leading this fashion revolution, showcasing the style and versatility of women in sports.

Kysre Gondrezick’s Got Game and Style

Whenever the Michigan native has a game or is out on the town, you can catch her flossing in a sassy look that deserves praise. While her style mostly consists of elevated business chic ensembles, she also pays homage to the 90s in throwback looks that ooze fashion girliness and give off Aaliyah vibes.

There was a time when very few women in sports, like Florence Griffith Joyner (Flo Jo) and Serena Williams, were among the minority in their industry who made style statements and were criticized for doing so. However, thanks to their boldness and originality, women in sports are now empowered to not only excel in their craft but also to proudly display their creativity in style and other areas.

Keep eating ’em up on and off the court, Kysre!

Meet Kysre Gondrezick, The Best Dressed Player In The WNBA

