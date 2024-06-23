92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Recently, Nike showcased their upcoming releases for the rest of this year and much for the next and while there weren’t any true standout silhouettes considered to be grails, there is some heat that’s sure to have many people styling and profiling out on these streets.

According to Hypebeast Nike plans on releasing quite a few interesting silhouettes while bringing back some old school favorites such as the Air Footscape Woven in its OG colorway, the Air Flightposite in “Metallic Gold” and of course the highly-anticipated return of the Air Foamposite One in it’s glorious “Galaxy” colorway that hasn’t been seen since 2012.

Naturally the “Galaxy” Foams were the jewel of the showcase and while we’re sure many of these other sneakers will find their way onto many feet, for us older heads it’s always about the OG’s.

Interestingly enough there wasn’t any Jordan or Dunks or Travis Scott collaborations featured in the showcase. Not that they need the hype, but still, kinda weird.

Check out pics of the upcoming kicks below and let us know which one you’ll be trying to copp in the comments section.

Nike Unveils Upcoming Sneaker Drops Including The “Galaxy” Foamposite Ones was originally published on hiphopwired.com