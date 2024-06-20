Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Kendrick Lamar Fuels Drake Beef, Performs “They Not Like Us” 5 Times at Juneteenth Celebration

| 06.20.24
Dismiss
92Q Listen Live
Kendrick Lamar

Source: Kendrick Lamar/ Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

In a quintessential blend of star power and hip-hop history, Kendrick Lamar threw an extravagant celebration yesterday, packed with celebrities like LeBron James, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and DeMar DeRozan. Dubbed “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends,” this concert lit up Inglewood, California, with performances by local heavyweights Tyler, The Creator, ScHoolboy Q, DJ Mustard, and Roddy Ricch.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In true hip-hop fashion, the evening wasn’t just about the beats and rhymes—it was also about the beef. Kendrick, never one to shy away from lyrical confrontation, took the stage after a much-publicized feud with Drake. This beef wasn’t just a squabble; it was a marathon, stretching over about a mile (or so the metaphor goes). Kendrick’s hit “They Not Like Us” was performed five times, each iteration tinged with new jabs and tweaks aimed squarely at his rival. He even took a swipe at Drake’s recent purchase of a $1 million two-pack ring, suggesting that returning it might earn him some street cred.

“Give me Tupac’s ring back and I might give you a little respect.” – Kendrick Lamar

Hip-hop has always thrived on beef. From the East Coast-West Coast rivalries of the 90s to modern-day Twitter spats, conflict has driven creativity and competition in the genre. The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur’s feud defined an era, culminating tragically, but forever cementing their legacies. More recently, the likes of Jay-Z and Nas, Pusha T and Drake, have kept the tradition alive, proving that beef is as integral to hip-hop as breakdancing and graffiti.

Kendrick and Drake’s feud is just the latest chapter in this storied history. It’s a dance of egos and lyrical dexterity, a public spectacle where ea

ch bar is a punch and each track a round in an ongoing bout. Kendrick’s performance last night wasn’t just a concert—it was a statement. Amidst the flashing lights and roaring crowd, it was a reminder that in hip-hop, respect is hard-earned and fiercely defended. And sometimes, it’s worth more than a million-dollar ring.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

 

Kendrick Lamar Fuels Drake Beef, Performs “They Not Like Us” 5 Times at Juneteenth Celebration  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Promotion Graphics For Baltimore AFRAM for Radio One Baltimore 12 items
Local

Join Your Radio One Fam As We Celebrate Black Excellence At AFRAM!

10 items
News

Julio Foolio Shot & Killed At Florida Hotel After Reportedly Dropping His Location

53 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

13 items
News

Fake Designer Wear Connoisseur, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison, X Says His Mentor Mayor Eric Adams Is Next

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Local

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close