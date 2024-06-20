Listen Live
Crime

‘Fatal Attraction’ Podcast: A Detroit Mother’s Shocking Murder Uncovers Her Boyfriend’s Secret Life And A Jealous Ex

Published on June 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
'Fatal Attraction' Podcast

Source: Urban One Podcast Network

This episode of the Fatal Attraction podcast chronicles the shocking murder of Julii Johnson that rocked the suburbs of Detroit. 

The 34-year-old mother was on her way to work one fateful Friday morning when she was gunned down outside of her boyfriend’s condo. Police in Warren, Michigan looked at multiple leads, wondering who could commit such a heinous crime against a woman who was so loved by her family. Was it Johnson’s boyfriend, who detectives discovered had a secret life? Or was it a bitter ex who couldn’t let go?

Listen to the full episode below. Also available on Urban One Podcasts, all major podcast platforms and YouTube.

Fatal Attraction is a TV One original true crime docuseries about real cases of love gone wrong. Catch up on previous episodes and tune into #TrueCrimeMonday everywhere you listen to podcasts.

SEE ALSO:

Urban One Launches Podcast Network For BIPOC Audiences

The Top Black Business Podcasts On The Urban One Podcast Network

The post ‘Fatal Attraction’ Podcast: A Detroit Mother’s Shocking Murder Uncovers Her Boyfriend’s Secret Life And A Jealous Ex appeared first on NewsOne.

‘Fatal Attraction’ Podcast: A Detroit Mother’s Shocking Murder Uncovers Her Boyfriend’s Secret Life And A Jealous Ex  was originally published on newsone.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Promotion Graphics For Baltimore AFRAM for Radio One Baltimore 12 items
Local

Join Your Radio One Fam As We Celebrate Black Excellence At AFRAM!

10 items
News

Julio Foolio Shot & Killed At Florida Hotel After Reportedly Dropping His Location

53 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

13 items
News

Fake Designer Wear Connoisseur, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison, X Says His Mentor Mayor Eric Adams Is Next

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Local

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close