“Ohhhh, got that nani nani nani”… Does looking at these lyrics ring any bells?

Bay Area-Native Saweetie (30) admitted that her newest single ‘Nani’ was originally inspired by Foxy Brown’s classic ‘Ill Na Na’.

“At first we had a different word for “nani”, and I was like you know what—I love Foxy Brown…she [did] Ill Na Na…what if we just did nani? It’s cute. It means different things in different languages…it ended up working out,” Saweetie told Posted on the Corner’s DJ Misses.

She describes how she’s derived inspiration from several different cultures and creatives, especially as of late, including Indian artistry, Asian fashion, and K-pop music. One thing about it and two things for sure…Saweetie is going to do her own thing, even if it means going against the “status quo,” and have fun in the process.

“I’m still looking for my sound so if I’m in the studio, I feel like my sound is just whatever I’m drawn to in that moment.” -Saweetie

Watch Saweetie talk music, motivation, and meaningful collaborations!

The post Guess Which OG Female Rapper Inspired Saweetie’s ‘NANi’ Single appeared first on Black America Web.

