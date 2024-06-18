Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Justin Timberlake Arrested on DWI Charge in Hamptons

| 06.18.24
Dismiss
92Q Listen Live
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Justin Timberlake was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving in the Hamptons early Tuesday, as police alleged that he had failed field sobriety tests after claiming he had only consumed “one martini.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The pop superstar, identified as a 43-year-old Franklin, Tennessee resident in the criminal complaint, was later arraigned and released without bail around nine hours after the incident, according to police sources.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The arrest took place after Timberlake was stopped at 12:17 a.m. while driving a gray BMW with Florida plates. Initially pulled over for driving through a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road, Timberlake’s condition led officers to believe he was unfit to drive, as described in the complaint by Sag Harbor Village police officer Michael Arkinson.

According to Arkinson’s account, Timberlake exhibited signs of intoxication such as bloodshot and glassy eyes, a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, inability to focus, slowed speech, unsteady balance, and poor performance on field sobriety tests.

Related Article: Justin Timberlake Addresses Cheating Rumors!

During the encounter, Timberlake reportedly told police, “I had one martini and I followed my friends home,” but refused a chemical test for impairment, saying, “No, I’m not doing a chemical test.”

Sources close to the musician revealed that Timberlake had dined at The American Hotel in Sag Harbor before heading to a friend’s house, where he was stopped by police.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Justin Timberlake Arrested on DWI Charge in Hamptons  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
13 items
News

Fake Designer Wear Connoisseur, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison, X Says His Mentor Mayor Eric Adams Is Next

8 items
News

Splitsville? Strange Nicki Minaj Posts Have Social Media Buzzing

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

14 items
News

Xitterverse Left Confused After Platform Makes “Likes” Private

JUNETEENTH 30 items
Entertainment

Magic & Melanin: Juneteenth Playlist That Makes You Love Being Black

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Photos

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]

Promotion Graphics For Baltimore AFRAM for Radio One Baltimore 12 items
Local

Join Your Radio One Fam As We Celebrate Black Excellence At AFRAM!

Crime

Suspected White Supremacist Punched Black 6th Grader In The Face Because Of His Race, Cops Say

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close